Offenheiser prepares for junior season at Mizzou

LENA (WREX) — Emily Offenheiser tries her best to describe a feeling that only discus throwers can truly understand.
"When you hit that peak and you hit that PR and you feel that connection with the ring, like you feel the ground through your feet all the way up," she explains. "As soon as you release that discus and you just know, it's like the best feeling in the world and it's indescribable to anyone who doesn't know what it feels like."
Offenheiser says she first got that feeling in her state championship throw her senior year of high school. The Stockton grad knew then she was ready to compete in the Southeastern Conference. She felt that connection again in the 2021 SEC Championships, where she finished fifth to score for her team.
"I was getting a little down on myself and no one expected me to score or anything, and it ended up being an SEC score," Offenheiser said. "I think I cried for an hour. I was so happy."
Coming out of Stockton High School, there wasn't much precedent for an SEC athlete from that neck of the woods. She remembers speaking with her mom when trying to make her college decision. Offenheiser had other offers from some smaller schools closer to home, but chose to push herself to her limits.
"Do you want to be a big fish in a little pond or do you want to go out there and compete with the best and grow with them and see what you can do," she recalls her mom asking her. "We sat down and thought about it and I was like, 'I want to be with the best because I want to be the best.' SEC champ, going onto regionals, going onto nationals and hopefully, in 2024, the Olympic trials."
She knows she has the work ethic to get there, but that little sliver of doubt that occasionally creeps in serves as extra motivation.
"You doubt yourself sometimes," she admits. "Then you go back and think, 'Why am I doing this?' I think it's a lie if any athlete says they haven't doubted themselves. You have to have some doubt to move forward. I had a bit of a rough season this year. I stayed consistent and I didn't peak where I wanted to in postseason. Then I had that doubt creep in and then I was like, 'Where do I want to go with this?' I have a lot of hard work to do but I have all the drive in the world to get where I want to go."
That drive has pushed Emily Offenheiser from growing up on a farm in Elizabeth, to only trying out throwing to kill time before softball season, to becoming an SEC athlete with Olympic dreams.