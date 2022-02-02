North Boone's Doetch signs with Concordia-St. Paul

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — North Boone wide receiver Will Doetch made his college commitment official, starting off National Signing Day by signing his letter of intent to play football at Concordia-St. Paul. He made it official just before 8 a.m. in front of friends and family at North Boone, making it even more special.
"It's great," Doetch said. "Everybody has been with me since we started playing football. It's nothing new but I"m really glad to have everybody out here."
He's excited about the chance to make an impact at Concordia-St. Paul, and put his skills to the test against bigger competition. But beyond the field, the school feels like a new home for Doetch.
"Definitely how everyone is a family up there," Doetch said. "They showed the best interest in me, [more] than any other school. The players and coaches treated me like family when I was on my visit. It was a no-brainer. It was an easy decision."
An easy decision that Doetch hopes yields big results both on and off the field in college.