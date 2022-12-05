NIU's Koker gets MAC weekly honor

DEKALB (WREX) — Northern Illinois senior guard Chelby Koker was named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Huskies to a 71-69 win at Eastern Illinois last Saturday.
Koker scored a season-high 26 points and made the game-winning jumper in the win over the Panthers, NIU’s seventh in a row. She scored 14 of her 26 points in the second quarter alone. With the game tied at 69 in the final seconds, Koker made a step-back jumper to give NIU the lead for good. The senior guard was 9-for-17 from the field with two three-pointers and was 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
This is Koker’s first career Player of the Week honor. She is the second Huskie to earn the award in two weeks as A’Jah Davis (DeKalb, Ill./Montverde Academy [Fla.]) was named Player of the Week last week after averaging a double-double in the Huskies’ three wins against Detroit Mercy, Navy and Richmond. Koker leads the MAC in assists, averaging 5.0 per game. She is NIU’s second-leading scorer at 13.5 points per game.
At 7-1, NIU is off to its best start since the 1990-91 season. The Huskies are one of 19 Division I programs to currently be on a seven-game winning streak or longer. NIU is averaging over 73 points per game and winning by an average of 7.3 points per game.