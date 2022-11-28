NIU's Davis named MAC Player of the Week

DEKALB (WREX) — Senior forward A’Jah Davis of the Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team was named the Mid-American Conference’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Huskies to three wins last week.
NIU won three games last week against Detroit Mercy, Navy and Richmond to double its winning streak to six games. Davis did her part, averaging 17.7 points and 12 rebounds per game. She had her first double-double of the season in last Tuesday's 65-63 win at Detroit, leading NIU with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Davis had another double-double on Saturday in the Huskies' rout of Navy with 13 points and 11 rebounds in just 17 minutes of action. On Sunday, Davis had her third 20-point effort of the season with 20 points and a season-high 14 rebounds in the Huskies' come-from-behind 67-64 win over Richmond.
With her 53 points in three games last weekend, Davis now has 981 career points which puts her 19 away from 1,000. She leads NIU with 15.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Davis is second in the MAC in rebounding and among the top-25 players in the nation in offensive rebounds with four per game.
This is Davis’ second MAC weekly honor in her career. She earned the honor on Dec. 21, 2021 after scoring a then-career high 26 points at DePaul with 13 rebounds.
NIU is 6-1 to start the season, its best start since the 1990-91 season when the Huskies also started 6-1. The Huskies are next in action on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Eastern Illinois. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. CT.