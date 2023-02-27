NIU's Davis named MAC Player of the Week

DEKALB (WREX) — Northern Illinois senior forward A’Jah Davis, a DeKalb native, has been named the Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her play last week against Miami and Central Michigan.
Davis led NIU with 20.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game against the RedHawks and Chippewas. She had a team-high 21 points and seven rebounds at Miami last Wednesday, making 7-of-10 shots from the field and 7-of-8 free throw attempts. Davis recorded her 50th career double-double on Saturday with 20 points and a game-high 19 rebounds in NIU’s 84-80 double-overtime win over Central Michigan on Senior Day. That ties her with Tammy Hinchee (1986-90) for the most double-doubles in NIU women’s basketball history. She also had a season-high six assists.
This is Davis’ second MAC Player of the Week honor this season and the third of her career. Davis earned the award on Nov. 28 after averaging 17.7 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in the Huskies’ three wins over Detroit Mercy, Navy and Richmond. She enters this week tied for third in the nation in rebounding at 12.6 rebounds per game and fifth with 19 double-doubles. Davis is 20 rebounds away from 1,000 in her career.