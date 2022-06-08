NIU Summer Circuit brings Huskies to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A full bus of NIU coaches and administrators pulled into Franchesco's Ristorante in Rockford for the Huskie Summer Circuit, an event that gives fans a chance to mingle with NIU coaches. Athletic Director Sean Frazier says he enjoys coming to Rockford, as it's basically an extension of Northern Illinois. He loves talking with the fans in Rockford about all things Huskies.
"I'm going into my tenth year in the fall," Frazier said. "I've been here awhile now. You're talking about a decade. Every time we come to Rockford, every time we wave our cardinal and black, it's special. Winning championships is really special, but also the academic prowess that we have. Departmental GPA overall is 3.34 overall for all our student-athletes. We have over 400 student-athletes. The winning ways are there and we do it the right way, without compromising our standards. So yeah, special."
The NIU football and men's soccer teams both won MAC championships in the fall. Football head coach Thomas Hammock knows it's going to be a challenge to repeat with everyone putting a target on the Huskies.
"Our kids have to dedicate themselves to one another," Hammock said. "We talk about keeping it small. What are the things that we can do to improve daily. Our kids have bought into that. We've had a good offseason. The summer has started off in a fantastic way. I'm excited to watch these guys compete."
As for the Huskie Summer Circuit, there are other benefits than just spreading Huskie love.
"I think it's a great opportunity for us not only to engage with the fans, but it gives us a great opportunity as a group of head coaches to spend a little time together," said women's basketball coach Lisa Carlsen. "There's times we don't see each other a lot during the year."
They got to see each other and spend time together for a couple of days on the Huskie Summer Circuit, before getting back to work ahead of what they hope is another championship caliber season across many NIU sports.