NIU releases 2022 football schedule

DEKALB (WREX) — The defending Mid-American Conference Champion Northern Illinois University Huskies will play six home games and welcome the first Southeastern Conference team to Huskie Stadium since 1997, as NIU and the MAC released the 2022 football schedule Friday.
After a history-making 2021 season that saw NIU win nine games, including a 41-23 victory over Kent State to claim the school’s sixth MAC Championship, Huskies’ head coach Thomas Hammock said there is a lot to look forward to for Huskie fans in 2022.
“First of all, it’s a very balanced schedule,” Hammock said. “We have no short weeks and two mini-byes which are important for players to get rest at key times during the season. Six home and six away games is always a good model when you’re trying to build a good football team. Having a home field advantage, especially with three home games in November when you’re competing for a championship, is big. Coming off the MAC Championship, we’re looking forward to having great crowds at Huskie Stadium for all the home games.”
For the first time since 1994 and only the second time in school history, NIU’s non-conference schedule features a pair of SEC opponents. On September 17, Vanderbilt becomes the first SEC team to play in DeKalb since their visit in 1997. One week later on September 24, NIU and Kentucky will meet for the first time in Lexington, Kentucky. The Commodores, NIU’s most frequent SEC opponent, have won each of the four previous meetings between the teams, including a 24-18 victory in 2019 in Hammock’s first year as head coach.
“Having a SEC opponent come to Huskie Stadium is a big deal,” Hammock said. “Our players are excited to play in those types of games; you always want to play your best football against top level competition.”
NIU will open the season at home for the third time in four years when Eastern Illinois comes to Huskie Stadium on September 3. The game will mark the 39th meeting between the teams in a series that dates back to 1902. One week later, NIU travels to Tulsa, Oklahoma where the Huskies and Golden Hurricane will meet for the first time. Tulsa, a member of the American Athletic Conference, won four straight games to close out the 2021 season, including a win over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
“I like the way the non-conference schedule sets up,” Hammock said. “Opening at home with Eastern Illinois, a state team, is always a good test, then we go to Tulsa before facing Vanderbilt here and Kentucky. The non-conference schedule overall is a great litmus test to get ready for the MAC. We want to be able to come out and play our best football early and maintain that for the rest of the season.”
NIU starts defense of its MAC title on Saturday, October 1 at Ball State with the Bronze Stalk Trophy at stake. On Saturday, October 8, the Huskies will celebrate Homecoming – the 115th in school history – versus Toledo, followed by back-to-back road games at Eastern Michigan (Oct. 15) and Ohio (Oct. 22).
In November, NIU plays three of its final four games at home, with #MACtion getting underway in Huskie Stadium on Wednesday, November 2 versus Central Michigan. The Huskies take on Western Michigan in Kalamazoo a week later before returning home versus a pair of MAC East opponents to close out the regular season. On Wednesday, November 16, the Huskies and RedHawks of Miami (Ohio) will meet for the Mallory Cup. Ten days later, NIU closes out the regular season on Saturday, November 26 versus Akron. The 2022 MAC Championship Game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, December 4. Game times will be announced later this spring along with some television broadcast information.