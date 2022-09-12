NIU, Kentucky to play on ESPN2

DEKALB (WREX) — Northern Illinois University will take on the University of Kentucky on ESPN2 with kick off for the September 24 game set for 6 p.m. at Kentucky’s Kroger Field.
NIU and Kentucky, ranked ninth (Associated Press) and 10th (AFCA Coaches) in the latest polls, meet for the first time and the contest will be NIU’s first against a ranked opponent since Sept. 7, 2019, when the Huskies took on No. 14 Utah in Salt Lake City.
The Huskies will play on ESPN2 for the 40th time in school history and the first time in 2022. NIU has made more appearances on ESPN2 than any other broadcast network and are 25-14 all-time in ESPN2 games.
The Wildcats will be NIU’s second consecutive game against a Southeastern Conference opponent as the Huskies play host to Vanderbilt this Saturday, September 17, at 2:30 p.m. in Huskie Stadium. That game will air on CBS Sports Network.