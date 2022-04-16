 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NIU football wraps up spring season

  • 0
NIU football wraps up spring season

DEKALB (WREX) — The NIU football team wrapped up their spring season on Saturday at Huskie Stadium, hosting their Spring Showcase. The Huskies look to capitalize on the success they had in 2021, winning the MAC championship and making it to the Cure Bowl. Head Coach Thomas Hammock has enjoyed watching this group grow over the last few weeks.

“Couldn’t be more proud of our players, couldn’t be more proud of our coaches, they want to be better," said Hammock. "We want to continue to improve, and it’s fun to see.”

The Huskies host Eastern Illinois on September 3 at Huskie Stadium to start the 2022 season.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sam Knox joined the 13 Sports Authority team in Spring of 2020 after graduating from Emerson College. Sam majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Sports Communication.

Recommended for you