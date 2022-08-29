NIU Football kicking off on Thursday

DEKALB (WREX) - Husky football kicks off their season this Thursday night against Eastern Illinois. NIU is coming off a 2021 MAC Championship where they beat Kent State 41-23.
In Thomas Hammock's fourth year at the helm, the Huskies are ready to start their title defense this week.
Their week one opponent will have a different look this season. The Panthers are entering a new era with their new head coach Chris Wilkerson. While they'll come to DeKalb with a new scheme, the Husky defense wants to focus on their game heading into week one.
"We try to prepare for everything that can create problems," Hammock said. "I think our players have handled it."
"It's more about us than anything," NIU defensive tackle James Ester said. "As long as we come out and we perform the way that we're supposed to perform, we should be able to accomplish the end goal which is winning the game."
"I think that's probably the most important thing right now," linebacker Kyle Pugh said. "We trust our rules and play together within the scheme and then I think everything will take care of itself"
The Huskies kick off at 7 P.M. on Thursday night.