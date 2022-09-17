NIU football falls to Vanderbilt

DEKALB (WREX) - The Huskies fell short of a boneyard win on their home turf on Saturday. Vanderbilt's 24 unanswered points in the second half led to the 28-38 NIU loss.
Both offenses were exchanging touchdowns in the first half, the first four drives of the game ending with 7 points. Two of the first half touchdowns came without the Huskies signal caller.
Quarterback Rocky Lombardi left the game early in the second quarter with an injury and wasn't able to return. Ethan Hampton came in in relief and was able to finish the drive Lombardi started with a touchdown pass.
NIU's offense was right back in the end zone at the start of the second half. Cole Tucker's 70 yard touchdown put the Huskies up 28-7, but that was the last time NIU would put points on the board.
The Huskies have an even tougher SEC opponent next week with a road matchup against ninth ranked Kentucky.