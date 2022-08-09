NIU football cranking up intensity in practices

DEKALB (WREX) — The Northern Illinois football team practiced for a couple of hours Tuesday before its media day festivities. The Huskies are the defending Mid-American Conference champions, but they aren't worried about what happened last year. They want to keep moving forward. And an intense practice atmosphere is helping the Huskies do just that.
"When you watch us practice, the level of intensity, the level of physicality and the level of competitiveness of our football team has been something I haven't seen in my 19 years of coaching," head coach Thomas Hammock said.
Hammock is trying to make sure his team is ready to play every time it steps out there. When the practices equal or exceed the intensity of the games, that's when he knows his team is clicking.
"We want to get to a point where we can get to an elevation where we're comfortable and our opponents become uncomfortable," Hammock said. "That's what we're striving for. From June to August we are testing ourselves and preparing ourselves to get ready for the season. And we want to get to a point where we're in rarified air."
The players enjoy the competitive nature of the practices, as it gets them ready for games.
"At the end of the day, we all just want to be the best we can be because we know how far this team can go," defensive tackle James Ester said. "There's so much talent everywhere."
The offense and the defense have been pretty equal throughout camp, according to Hammock. The players take the opportunity to let their teammates on the other side of the ball know when they need to step up their level of play.
"The fall camp is where you realize you're one team, but you're kind of two different teams at the same time," senior wide receiver Cole Tucker said. "It's offense, defense, every practice is scored. It's fun competing against your guys. They're all your friends. You realize that you're one team but still talk trash to each other. It's a great time."
The Huskies begin their season Thursday, Sept. 1, at home against Eastern Illinois.