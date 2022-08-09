NIU football cranking up intensity in practices

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge Campground are inundated east of Shirland. At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 14.0 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&