NIU football continues to take advantage of spring practices

DEKALB (WREX) — The NIU football team is oozing with confidence coming off of that MAC championship season in 2021, but they know there's a lot to work on and spring ball is a perfect time for that.
NIU returns 18 starters from last season, including quarterback Rocky Lombardi who helped lead the Huskies to a 9-5 record last year. He's excited for what this group can do come September.
"It's been good. Coming in this off-season I was a little worried about us being too high coming off of that MAC championship but we came back humble and ready to work," said Lombardi. "Spring ball has been going really well, obviously we return almost everybody, so for us to come back in mid-season form is a little bit expected but it's going really well so I'm excited to see how it progresses."
Sophomore running back Harrison Waylee returns fully healthy after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury.
"The vibe is great, I mean last year the vibe was great because we made it all the way to the MAC championship," said Waylee. "Now it's even better, I feel that because of our vibe this year we'll go even further for sure."
The Huskies open their season at home against Eastern Illinois on September 3rd.