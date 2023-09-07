NIU Football carrying momentum into home opener

DEKALB (WREX) - The Huskies are 1-0 heading into their home opener at Huskie Stadium this Saturday. NIU went on the road to beat Boston College in an upset overtime win.

The game wasn't without its' drama, the Huskies were leading 21-7 with nine minutes remaining, but ultimately had to win the game in overtime.

The OT win was a positive sign for this years team. Last year, their season was sunk by losses in one possession games. Seeing how they closed out their first game of the year is a positive sign for the Huskies the rest of the way.

"You have to play well, you have to execute," Head Coach Thomas Hammock said. "One possession games are part of the MAC. If you look at the history of this conference, there's a lot of one possession games. In those moments, you have to make the plays that matter and I was proud of the way those guys made those plays at the end of the game."

The Huskies will kick off their home opener this Saturday at 2:30 against Southern Illinois.