NIU beats Ohio in Dennis's homecoming

DEKALB (WREX) — Former Guilford basketball standout and current Ohio freshman Kate Dennis returned to the area to take on NIU on Sunday afternoon.
The Lady Huskies took down the Lady Bobcats, 80-70.
Dennis recorded three points in Ohio's loss, but she felt great to be back in the area.
"It was a lot of fun, it was good to see my family and have the support here. Playing close to come," said Dennis. "It's hard being away from home for an extended period of time but being able to come back and spend a little time with family, it's a great feeling."
She also said that she's learned a lot about preparation at the college level.
"You got to be ready to play every single game, you never know what you're going to get with the circumstances of COVID and just injuries throughout the season," said Dennis. "You never know what you're going to get so you always got to be ready."
Ohio falls to 11-8 (5-5 in the MAC) and NIU improves to 9-11 (6-6 in the MAC).