Nine Lutheran athletes make college commitments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran recognized its athletes that will play college sports. Nine Crusaders will pursue athletics at the next level while also furthering their education.
"It was super cool," Augustana golf commit Kristin Rundle said. "I'm really proud of us all for being able to pursue our athletic careers to the next level. I'm really thankful for all of our coaches for pushing us and helping us get here."
Donavyn Sayles will stay relatively close to home at Kishwaukee College. He sees the program as a perfect fit.
"I liked the coaches a lot," Sayles explains. "They treated me like I was already a part of the team when I went there. The teammates there were just awesome. They just took me in from the start."
Five volleyball players made commitments, including longtime friends Kylie Wilhelmi and Jaycie Sheean.
"Kylie, I've known her since I was three years old," Sheean, a Purdue Northwest commit, said. "We've been best friends since such a young age. We would have never thought we'd be here playing volleyball. I was always a big basketball player growing up. Kylie was into cheer. Now seeing us is so crazy. Her and I stuck this four years together through high school and had a really great time and experience. We really brought a good culture to the Rockford Lutheran volleyball team."
Wilhelmi will escape the cold Rockford winters in favor of Birmingham Southern College. She reminisces on those early days with Sheean and how far the've come.
"That's so cool because when we were younger we actually played volleyball together our first time in 3rd grade," Wilhelmi said. "The fact we get to have our signings together and we get to finish high school together, senior night, and even had a few club seasons together, that was so much fun."
Remington Vincent will play volleyball at St. Mary's, while Rock Valley volleyball locked up commitments from Morgan Kimberly and Sarah Ziegler. Heaven Johnson committed to play basketball at Kishwaukee, while Brooke Soles will compete in track and field at UW-Parkside.
The signing ceremony was one last chance for them to share a big moment, before everyone heads their separate ways on their own athletic journeys.