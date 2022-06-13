NIC-10 seniors knock off BNC in baseball All-Star Game

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Some of the best baseball players in the area battled it out for conference supremacy Monday night at Rivets Stadium, with the NIC-10 seniors beating the Big Northern seniors, 12-5.
The NIC-10 got off to a quick start, as Hononegah's Dylan Sayles ripped an RBI triple to score Harlem's Israel Delgado. Boylan's Blaise Mace followed that up in the 2nd inning with a 2-run homerun to make it 3-0 NIC-10.
Delgado added to the damage in the 3rd, as the future Missouri Tiger drove home a pair of runs on a hard line drive to right field. Sayles drove home another run as he looped a single to center to score Delgado to make it 6-0, and the NIC-10 never looked back.