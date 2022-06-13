 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

NIC-10 seniors knock off BNC in baseball All-Star Game

  • 0
Hononegah pitcher Ryan Anderson

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Some of the best baseball players in the area battled it out for conference supremacy Monday night at Rivets Stadium, with the NIC-10 seniors beating the Big Northern seniors, 12-5.

The NIC-10 got off to a quick start, as Hononegah's Dylan Sayles ripped an RBI triple to score Harlem's Israel Delgado. Boylan's Blaise Mace followed that up in the 2nd inning with a 2-run homerun to make it 3-0 NIC-10.

Delgado added to the damage in the 3rd, as the future Missouri Tiger drove home a pair of runs on a hard line drive to right field. Sayles drove home another run as he looped a single to center to score Delgado to make it 6-0, and the NIC-10 never looked back.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you