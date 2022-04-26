NIC-10 Coaching Changes: Robinson takes over at Jefferson, Miller retires from Hononegah

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The NIC-10 will have some new people in charge of boys basketball programs next season. John Rossato stepped down at Jefferson, and LC Robinson will take over the reins of the program. Meanwhile at Hononegah, Mike Miller is retiring from coaching.
Robinson played for the J-Hawks and was a standout there before playing at Highland Community College and then Florida A&M, where he helped his team make the NCAA Tournament. He's served as an assistant coach at East the past four years, and at Guilford the two years before that, so Robinson is ready to take on a new challenge.
"It's a dream come true," Robinson said of coaching his alma mater. "It's kind of nerve-wracking but it's a dream come true. I couldn't have asked for it to happen any other way."
He wants to bring a certain mindset to Jefferson basketball.
"Just a winning culture, on and off the court," he explains. "Get the young men to go from boys to men and learn how to carry themselves. A lot of it is not about basketball but just about life skills. I feel if I instill that first, the basketball will come."
The basketball has come for Mike Miller for a long time. He spent the past 20 years as Hononegah's head coach, winning five Regional titles along the way. Prior to that, he coached at Guilford, where he led the Vikings to a 2nd place state finish in 1993.