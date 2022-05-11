NIC-10 athletes punch tickets to state

HUNTLEY (WREX) — Several NIC-10 girls track and field athletes qualified for state at the 3-A Huntley Sectional meet Wednesday night. Guilford had another big night, following its conference title last week. The Lady Vikings finished third in the team standings, with Jolena Sites leading the way. The junior qualified for state in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, along with the 300 meter hurdles and also anchored the 4x100 meter relay team that qualified.
Guilford freshman Natassja Bowman won the shot put Sectional championship with a throw of 10.83 meters. Harlem's Emma Rich won the discus throw, while fellow Huskie senior Hannah Bilodeau qualified in the 400 meter run.
Auburn's Essence Horton-Graves won a hotly-contested 100 meter dash, running it in a time of 12.16 seconds to hold off a pair of Huntley runners, along with Sites. Horton-Graves also punched a ticket to state in the 200 meter dash.