New outdoor boxing event coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Jimmy Goodman has put in years of hard work training young boxers in Rockford. They'll get a chance to put on an outdoor boxing show Aug. 13 at the City Market Pavilion to raise money for the Rockford Patriots Gateway Boxing Club.
"These kids go out there and they put it all out there,' Goodman said. "If you want to compare it to anything, it's like college football. Some people love college football. Some people love college basketball. They feel those kids are out there giving it their all. That's how it is with amateur boxing. It's USA Boxing, the kids put it all out. They're not getting paid but they get out there and they throw it down."
Rockford police and firefighters will also throw down at the Rockford Boxing Classic, adding to their friendly rivalry.
"They reached out to us and tried to find a female or male firefighter to participate against the police," said Rockford Fire Division Chief of Operations Tim O'Keefe. "We've got a healthy rivalry. We were excited to help out."
Rock House Officer Cory Magnuson is slated to fight. He wants families to see what boxing can offer.
"I go to a lot of calls where people don't understand," Magnuson explains. "They don't have something to put their kids into. I would suggest boxing or something like that. It's a good form of discipline and it keeps the kids off the street and it's safer. Hopefully it sheds some light to some parents that are skeptical about it. It's not just pure violence, getting here and hitting people. There's a lot of respect for both people in the ring. It's more of a test of your skills if you've put all the hard work in the gym."
Marice Radke volunteered to fight for the fire department. O'Keefe gives his assessment of her potential ability in the boxing ring.
"Nice young lady," O'Keefe said with a smile. "I wouldn't want to fight her."
Several youth boxers from the club will also fight that night, as they try to bring something new to Rockford. Youth fights are scheduled to start around 6 p.m. that Saturday, Aug. 13, at the City Market Pavilion. Admission is free, but ringside tables of eight are available to purchase for $250, with proceeds going to the boxing club.