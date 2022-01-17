MLK Jr. basketball tournaments take over area gyms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was a busy day full of high school basketball action as teams get ready for the stretch run of the regular season. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday offers the chance for tournaments, giving teams one last chance to test themselves out of conference before the final push toward the postseason.
Here's a look at some of the scores from around the area. You can watch highlights in the video above.
BOYS
South Beloit 52, Stillman Valley 37
Scales Mound 58, East Dubuque 27
Lutheran 78, Harlem 66
Bogan 67, Boylan 60
Normal 68, Guilford 39
GIRLS
Byron 44, Galena 35
Rosary 56, Harlem 52 (2OT)