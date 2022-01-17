 Skip to main content
MLK Jr. basketball tournaments take over area gyms

Matt Stucky coaches South Beloit to an MLK Jr. Tournament title

Highlights from 6 games around the area from MLK Jr. Day tournaments.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was a busy day full of high school basketball action as teams get ready for the stretch run of the regular season. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday offers the chance for tournaments, giving teams one last chance to test themselves out of conference before the final push toward the postseason.

Here's a look at some of the scores from around the area. You can watch highlights in the video above.

BOYS

South Beloit 52, Stillman Valley 37

Scales Mound 58, East Dubuque 27

Lutheran 78, Harlem 66

Bogan 67, Boylan 60

Normal 68, Guilford 39

GIRLS

Byron 44, Galena 35

Rosary 56, Harlem 52 (2OT)

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

