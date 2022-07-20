Mikayla Huffine Commits to Iowa Western

Rockford (WREX) - Former Rockford Lutheran point guard Mikayla Huffine has found her team at the next level in Iowa Western. It took longer than she planned, but she stayed patient.
"I definitely had to have patience," Huffine said. "Just trust in God that whatever is for me will find me type of deal."
While the process took longer than she wanted, she stayed positive and never lost faith in her ability.
"It was definitely frustrating, it took a lot of mental to try to keep me uplifted, that I am still good enough. I put in so much work so why stop now? There's gonna be bumps in the road, but you have to overcome them, always."
That work ethic and mindset paid off when she got the call from The Reivers head coach.
"She said we've been looking for a point guard and we need you. That was kind of the make or break for me. It was like she found me, I didn't have to wait for her, so it felt good to have somebody want me."
Now that the search for a team is over, she's heading to Iowa Western with a chip on her shoulder.
"I've always been looked down upon," Huffine said. "I'm too little, I'm this, I'm that. So going in there and proving everybody wrong is what I'm trying to do."
She'll keep growing her game on the Reivers court this basketball season.