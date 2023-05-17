 Skip to main content
Mekhi Doby signs with Aurora University

ROCKFORD (WREX) - One of the best basketball players from the NIC-10 will continue his basketball career next year at Aurora University. Mekhi Doby ended his senior season with a conference MVP and a Vikings NIC-10 championship. Now the star senior will continue his career close to home at Aurora University.

