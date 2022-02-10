Maurchie, LaMay take FNN Performance of the Week honors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago's Ray Maurchie and Hononegah's Carly LaMay took home this week's Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll wins. Maurchie got a whopping 68 percent of the votes in the boys poll, while LaMay tallied an impressive 55 percent in the girls poll.
Maurchie scored 29 points for Winnebago in a close loss to Lutheran last Friday. LaMay hit a half-court buzzer-beater to lift Hononegah to a win over Guilford last Friday.
If you see any big performances before next Tuesday, Feb. 15, be sure to email dbayne@wrex.com or Tweet @DBayneSports with the pertinent stats.