Maurchie, LaMay take FNN Performance of the Week honors

Hononegah's Carly LaMay beats the buzzer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago's Ray Maurchie and Hononegah's Carly LaMay took home this week's Friday Night Nets Performance of the Week poll wins. Maurchie got a whopping 68 percent of the votes in the boys poll, while LaMay tallied an impressive 55 percent in the girls poll.

Maurchie scored 29 points for Winnebago in a close loss to Lutheran last Friday. LaMay hit a half-court buzzer-beater to lift Hononegah to a win over Guilford last Friday.

If you see any big performances before next Tuesday, Feb. 15, be sure to email dbayne@wrex.com or Tweet @DBayneSports with the pertinent stats.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

