Martinez ready to shake off cobwebs in return to boxing ring

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Just a few years ago, Rockford boxer Angel Martinez was on track for the Olympics and a potential professional boxing career. But the former National Golden Gloves champion and USA Male Boxer of the Year gave up his gloves to join the military. But that doesn't mean his love the sport ever left him.
"I've always missed boxing since I left," Martinez said as he trains for his return to the ring in Saturday's Rockford Boxing Classic event. "I've never not missed boxing and I've been training the past six months to get myself in shape."
He's back working with Jimmy Goodman at the Rockford Patriots Gateway Boxing Club. Martinez is enjoying shaking off the ring rust.
"I've gotta get the cobwebs out," Martinez said. "Four years is a long time. I gotta get the cobwebs out and just do my best."
After seeing some of his USA Boxing peers making it big professionally, Martinez wants to make sure he has no regrets when it comes to his boxing career.
"I didn't want to wait four years down the road and see what could've been and regret something," he said. "I want to go at it as hard as I can right now."
Martinez will fight in his hometown this weekend at the Rockford Boxing Classic, a new outdoor event at the City Market Pavilion. He can't wait to feel the rush of competing in the ring again.
"I feel good, it's gonna be exciting," he said. "The fights are gonna be exciting. Winning a fight, let alone winning a national title, there's no feeling like it in the world."
Martinez doesn't know what the next move in his career entails, but he knows he will give it everything he has as long as he wants to keep fighting.