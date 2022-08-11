 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Martinez ready to shake off cobwebs in return to boxing ring

  • 0
Angel Martinez comeback

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Just a few years ago, Rockford boxer Angel Martinez was on track for the Olympics and a potential professional boxing career. But the former National Golden Gloves champion and USA Male Boxer of the Year gave up his gloves to join the military. But that doesn't mean his love the sport ever left him.

"I've always missed boxing since I left," Martinez said as he trains for his return to the ring in Saturday's Rockford Boxing Classic event. "I've never not missed boxing and I've been training the past six months to get myself in shape."

He's back working with Jimmy Goodman at the Rockford Patriots Gateway Boxing Club. Martinez is enjoying shaking off the ring rust.

"I've gotta get the cobwebs out," Martinez said. "Four years is a long time. I gotta get the cobwebs out and just do my best."

After seeing some of his USA Boxing peers making it big professionally, Martinez wants to make sure he has no regrets when it comes to his boxing career.

"I didn't want to wait four years down the road and see what could've been and regret something," he said. "I want to go at it as hard as I can right now."

Martinez will fight in his hometown this weekend at the Rockford Boxing Classic, a new outdoor event at the City Market Pavilion. He can't wait to feel the rush of competing in the ring again.

"I feel good, it's gonna be exciting," he said. "The fights are gonna be exciting. Winning a fight, let alone winning a national title, there's no feeling like it in the world."

Martinez doesn't know what the next move in his career entails, but he knows he will give it everything he has as long as he wants to keep fighting.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

