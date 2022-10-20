Lutheran, Winnebago prepare for week 9 showdown

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Five wins is the magic number to qualify for the IHSA football playoffs. Winnebago picked up its 5th win with a big road victory at North Boone last week. Rockford Lutheran comes into its week 9 matchup with Winnebago needing one more win to reach five and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
"It's exciting around here right now," first-year head coach Jeff Luedke said. "We know what it means. The kids know what it means. I don't have to tell them anything. They'll be ready to go."
Lutheran will have to keep its emotions in check and play the brand of football that's gotten them to the brink of the postseason.
"We just got to stick to our game, play the game the way we know we can," Lutheran's Leo Lara said. "Come out and play the way we know we can play. Don't let the emotions really get to us until after the game."
Winnebago has plenty of motivation coming into the game. The Indians haven't been to the postseason since 2017 and will look to improve their seed with a win. Winnebago standout Logan Olson is out with a knee injury, so they'll look to Supreme Muhammad to use his speed both offensively and defensively.
"I can't believe how fast that kid is," Winnebago senior Lucas Cowman said. "It's insane to me. If he sees an opening he's pretty much gone."
Quarterback Alec Weavel appreciates having someone like that to get the ball to.
"It's awesome," Weavel said. "He's so quick. Just watching him in practice, it amazes me everyday about how he can hit a hole and be gone before you know it. It's crazy the speed that he brings to the team."
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Winnebago Friday night, which is the final week of the regular season. The playoff pairings will come out Saturday night.