Lutheran, Luedke start new era for football program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There's still months until the high school football season kicks off, however the excitement is still there, especially when you have a new head coach.
Rockford Lutheran has announced their new head coach, Jeff Luedke, and athletic director Cedric Jones had a dinner gathering at the school on Sunday to kick start the new era, which gave Luedke the chance to meet with parents and players. Luedke has coached with Lutheran before, and is familiar with the program, and thinks they have the keys to something special over the next few years.
"I know this, the talent is here. I've watched some of the eighth graders, I've watched some of the freshmen and I've watched the sophomore's," said Luedke. "So we've got a young team and we also sprinkle in some of the seniors and juniors which I've watched in basketball and I know that we have good leadership there as well. We're excited with that, with the players and the families that we have coming back, and I'm just fortunate to be around the right people here at Lutheran."
The Crusaders kick off their season at North Boone on August 26.