Lutheran, Byron win Regional semifinal games

Lutheran's Mikayla Huffine shoots a free throw.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran got a little bit of revenge against Stillman Valley, winning 48-36, over a team that had beaten the Lady Crusaders twice during the regular season. Stillman Valley led by 4 at halftime, but Lutheran turned up the defensive intensity in the 2nd half and hit some key shots to pull away. Mikayla Huffine led the way with 15 points and 4 assists, while Sydney Carlson added 12 points and 6 steals. Hannah Morgan had 10 points for Lutheran. That win puts Lutheran into its Regional championship game Friday night.

Byron won the other Regional semifinal at Lutheran, beating Rockford Christian, 61-41. That sets up a Byron vs. Lutheran 2-A Regional championship game. Byron beat Lutheran in the regular season, but Lutheran showed the playoffs are a whole new ballgame. They're scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Lutheran.

PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

1-A

Aquin 50, Durand 28

Amboy 29, Dakota 26

Eastland 50, Morrison 39

Pecatonica 54, Alden-Hebron 23

Polo 50, Indian Creek 45

Stockton 43, Orangeville 30

Lena-Winslow 43, River Ridge/Scales Mound 39

3-A

Belvidere North 39, Kaneland 36

Dixon 29, Sterling 21

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

