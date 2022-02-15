Lutheran, Byron win Regional semifinal games

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran got a little bit of revenge against Stillman Valley, winning 48-36, over a team that had beaten the Lady Crusaders twice during the regular season. Stillman Valley led by 4 at halftime, but Lutheran turned up the defensive intensity in the 2nd half and hit some key shots to pull away. Mikayla Huffine led the way with 15 points and 4 assists, while Sydney Carlson added 12 points and 6 steals. Hannah Morgan had 10 points for Lutheran. That win puts Lutheran into its Regional championship game Friday night.
Byron won the other Regional semifinal at Lutheran, beating Rockford Christian, 61-41. That sets up a Byron vs. Lutheran 2-A Regional championship game. Byron beat Lutheran in the regular season, but Lutheran showed the playoffs are a whole new ballgame. They're scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Lutheran.
PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD
1-A
Aquin 50, Durand 28
Amboy 29, Dakota 26
Eastland 50, Morrison 39
Pecatonica 54, Alden-Hebron 23
Polo 50, Indian Creek 45
Stockton 43, Orangeville 30
Lena-Winslow 43, River Ridge/Scales Mound 39
3-A
Belvidere North 39, Kaneland 36
Dixon 29, Sterling 21