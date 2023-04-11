Luke Philp notches hat trick to give IceHogs pivotal win

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IceHogs picked up a huge 6-3 win over the Wolves on Tuesday. The Hogs came into the game with just a one point lead over the Wolves for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.
Luke Philp led the charge in the Hogs biggest game of the season. The forward scored a hat trick halfway through the second period and Rockford never looked back. Michal Teply, Brett Seney and Rocco Grimaldi kept the scoring going after the hat trick to give the IceHogs a 3 point lead over the sixth place Wolves.
Rockford has three games remaining on the regular season. They'll play three straight days starting this Friday in Grand Rapids.