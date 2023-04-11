 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Luke Philp notches hat trick to give IceHogs pivotal win

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IceHogs picked up a huge 6-3 win over the Wolves on Tuesday. The Hogs came into the game with just a one point lead over the Wolves for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. 

Luke Philp led the charge in the Hogs biggest game of the season. The forward scored a hat trick halfway through the second period and Rockford never looked back. Michal Teply, Brett Seney and Rocco Grimaldi kept the scoring going after the hat trick to give the IceHogs a 3 point lead over the sixth place Wolves. 

Rockford has three games remaining on the regular season. They'll play three straight days starting this Friday in Grand Rapids. 

