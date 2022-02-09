Lowe officially invited to NFL Scouting Combine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When Rockford native Vederian Lowe learned he got invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he could hardly contain his excitement.
"I was telling my wife, after [Illinois head coach Bret Bielema] told me, it was about four days later I got the email," said Lowe. "For those four days, it didn't even seem real. I grew up watching the NFL Combine on television, just looking up videos about it all the time and everything. It just didn't seem realistic until I got it. I've just been ecstatic and grateful ever since."
That moment happened in December, but the NFL released its full list of Combine invites Wednesday. Since learning of his invitation, Lowe has trained in San Diego to try to hit his peak physical strength and agility heading into the first week of March. Lowe has a wife and two kids, and also takes care of his younger brother. Although being away from them for an extended period has been difficult, he has the ultimate goal of hearing his name called in the Draft that keeps him motivated.
"That's what I've worked the last 2-3 years on," Lowe explains. "Just being drafted. Being able to hear my name called on Draft weekend. That means everything to me. I always wanted to be a professional athlete. That's all I ever wanted to do. I love this game. I love everything about it. I can see myself doing this for my career so that would mean absolutely everything."
He got a taste of the Combine at the East-West Shrine Game last week, in which he got to talk to some pro scouts and meet with some teams. But the Combine is where draft prospects can dramatically increase or decrease for players based on workouts and what kind of numbers they put up in certain categories. Lowe is making sure he is fully prepared as he tries to become Rockford's next NFL player.