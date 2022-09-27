Loves Park native braces for Ian in Florida

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Carson Racich played college golf at Lamar University on the Texas gulf coast. Now she's in the PGA Golf Management program at Florida Gulf Coast University. She had to evacuate campus Monday and went to stay at a friend's place in Gateway, Fla., with Ian approaching. But late Tuesday afternoon, Gateway had a mandatory evacuation, sending Racich to Miami. She and her friend were already contemplating evacuating again before getting the word they had to do so.
"We're hoping to stay safe but I don't know what we'll decide to do," Racich said in a Zoom interview. "We're kind of himming and hawing over evacuating again."
That's because the track of the hurricane shows the gulf coast taking a hard hit from the storm.
"Over the last few nights everything started taking a turn east and then east again," Racich explains. "All of a sudden we hear Sarasota, Ft. Myers, Cape Coral, Naples and we're like, 'Oh no. This is not going to be good.'"
She started stocking up on supplies this past weekend.
"I think I waited two hours for a case of water the other day," she said.
And dinner might get a little redundant if the storm hits hard.
"I think I honestly just ended up with a lot of peanut butter and jelly," she says. "It's just stuff to make because if the power goes out, we'll probably be out for a few weeks is what they're predicting."
The Harlem High School grad is starting to realize what a hurricane in Florida means.
"I'm not a Florida local besides vacationing here in the summers," she said. "I didn't understand the severity of it until I started seeing the lines and the tape around the [gas] pumps. The minute I saw that I got in line and the lines were wrapped down [the block], everyone was pulling boats in and trying to fill up gas tanks. It was crazy."
Racich says she's hoping for the best, but she's also preparing for what could happen if Ian hits her area especially hard.