Local teams learn second round high school playoff matchups

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a dramatic first round of high school football playoffs on Friday and Saturday, local teams are preparing for some tough second round matchups. Here is a breakdown of all the local teams and their opponents in the next round.
This article will be updated frequently with dates and times of second round games.
1A
#8 ROWVA at #1 Lena-Winslow - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
#4 Fulton at #12 Rockford Lutheran - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
#2 Hope Academy at #10 Forreston - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.
#3 Marquette at #11 Dakota - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
3A
#8 Genoa-Kingston at #1 Princeton - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
#5 Stillman Valley at #4 IC Catholic - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.
#7 Du-Pec at #2 Reed-Custer - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.
#6 Byron at #3 Seneca - Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
4A
#7 Rochelle at #15 Johnsburg - Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
5A
#1 Sycamore at #9 Carmel - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.
#5 Sterling at #4 Goode - TBA
#3 Boylan at #11 Nazareth Academy - TBA
6A
#3 Grayslake North at #11 Harlem - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
8-MAN
#5 Amboy at #4 Milford-Cissna Park - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.
#6 Polo at #3 Ridgewood - Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
#7 Milledgeville at #2 West Central - TBA