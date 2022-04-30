Local Roundup: Huffman wins thriller in Enduro race at Speedway; Freeport soccer beats RC

LOVES PARK/ROCKFORD (WREX) — The WXRX Iron Man 250 Enduro race came down to the final ten laps, with two cars in contention, with Wayne Huffman III holding off Gus Morzel for the win. The Enduro race is just what it sounds like, an intense test of endurance in which Huffman proved victorious.
"Nothing compares," Huffman, who drove in from Indiana Saturday morning, said. "Just the chaos, everything. You gotta keep cool. You can't win it in the first lap. It's just a puzzle you gotta put together piece by piece and lap by lap."
The Rockford Speedway holds its official 75th season kickoff next Saturday, with the NASCAR Season Opener.
In high school girls soccer, Freeport got two early goals from Autumn Diduch and made that hold up, beating Rockford Christian, 2-0.