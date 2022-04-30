 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 163 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

DUPAGE                GRUNDY                KANE
KANKAKEE              KENDALL               MCHENRY
WILL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, COAL CITY,
CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN,
FAIRBURY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LA SALLE,
LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS,
NAPERVILLE, OREGON, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WATSEKA, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

Local Roundup: Huffman wins thriller in Enduro race at Speedway; Freeport soccer beats RC

  • 0
Wayne Huffman

LOVES PARK/ROCKFORD (WREX) — The WXRX Iron Man 250 Enduro race came down to the final ten laps, with two cars in contention, with Wayne Huffman III holding off Gus Morzel for the win. The Enduro race is just what it sounds like, an intense test of endurance in which Huffman proved victorious.

"Nothing compares," Huffman, who drove in from Indiana Saturday morning, said. "Just the chaos, everything. You gotta keep cool. You can't win it in the first lap. It's just a puzzle you gotta put together piece by piece and lap by lap."

The Rockford Speedway holds its official 75th season kickoff next Saturday, with the NASCAR Season Opener.

In high school girls soccer, Freeport got two early goals from Autumn Diduch and made that hold up, beating Rockford Christian, 2-0.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you