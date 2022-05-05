 Skip to main content
Local roundup: Guilford, Rockford Christian win track conference titles; RC baseball beats RL

Guilford runner Michelle Gasmund

ROCKFORD/BELVIDERE (WREX) — With sectional and state track meets looming in the next couple of weeks, athletes are trying to get on the right foot for the postseason starting with conference championships.

In the NIC-10, Guilford dominated on its way to a conference championship, easily outpacing 2nd place Hononegah. Jolena Sites, Michelle Gasmund and Anna Jones all contributed in big ways to the title, along with many other Lady Viking athletes. Check out full meet results from all the events.

In the Big Northern, Rockford Christian won the team championship, holding off Winnebago for the team title. Mandy Nelson won the 100 meter dash and helped the 4x100M relay team set a school record with a time of 49.71 seconds. Oregon's Jenae Bothe dominated both throwing events, setting a school and conference record in the discus, with a throw of 137'3". Check out full meet results from all the events.

In high school baseball, Rockford Christian narrowly beat Rockford Lutheran, 2-0, in Big Northern action. The game was scoreless into the 5th inning, until the Royal Lions' Andrew Flynn drove in Devan Bruggeman with a single to centerfield. That proved to be enough, as Rockford Christian pitched a shutout. 

Sports Director

Derek Bayne

