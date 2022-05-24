Local Roundup: Forreston softball outlasts Pearl City; Boylan soccer only area team left

SOUTH BELOIT/FREEPORT (WREX) — It took 12 innings to decide, but Forreston's softball team beat Pearl City, 2-1, on a walk-off homerun from Rylee Broshous in the bottom of the 12th to send the Lady Cardinals to the 1-A South Beloit Sectional title game. Pearl City started the scoring and held a 1-0 lead for most of the game, until Brooke Boettner belted a solo homerun in the bottom of the 7th inning to tie it and force extra innings. Both Cheyenne Handsaker of Pearl City and Forreston's Kara Erdmann pitched their hearts out, with neither team wanting their season to end. Forreston moves on to face the winner of Orangeville and Dakota.
In the soccer playoffs, Boylan picked up a 2-0 win over Cary-Grove, thanks to a pair of goals from Maggie Schmidt. That puts the Lady Titans into the Sectional title game, where they'll face Crystal Lake Central. Crystal Lake Central beat Belvidere North, 2-0, in the other semifinal at Freeport. In 3-A, Hononegah lost to Barrington, 2-0.
In Minor League Baseball, the Beloit Sky Carp started a series with the Lansing Lugnuts, winning it 2-1, thanks to a strong performance from starting pitcher MD Johnson.