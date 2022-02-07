 Skip to main content
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Boylan, Orangeville girls get wins; RU men roll

Boylan gears up for the 2nd half against Harlem

Boylan vs. Harlem girls, Orangeville vs. Aquin girls, RU vs. Dominican men

ROCKFORD/ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — The final week of the girls basketball regular season tipped off with a rivalry game in the NIC-10, and an NUIC team moving closer to a conference title.

Boylan beat Harlem, 61-46. Olivia Harter led the way with 19 points for the Lady Titans, while Lily Esparza added 16 points. Patricia Vyborny led Harlem with 16 points.

In the NUIC North, Orangeville is closer to securing a conference title after taking down Aquin, 39-14. Whitney Sullivan posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Broncos.

In college basketball, Rockford University beat Dominican, 92-67. DJ Bonds led the Regents with 19 points, as a 15-0 run in the first half sparked them to the victory.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

