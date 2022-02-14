Local female wrestlers ready to shine at first state series

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wrestling has evolved, now girls have their own state series in Illinois, giving them endless opportunities.
"It's changing, girls are getting more popular and they're starting to like wrestling more which is really great," said Hononegah freshman Angelina Cassioppi. "It was really exciting because growing up I always wanted to go to guys state and trying to place there because not many girls do that but now it's really cool and I hope to be the first to win girls state."
The girls wrestling community is close, especially from the 815.
"I grew up with them wrestling and I love seeing them wrestle and I love supporting them," said Boylan sophomore Netavia Wickson. "It feels great to know that we still have it and that we can do anything, and we're strong, great female wrestlers."
Now these athletes have a new found motivation, as a big goal lies ahead.
"It really means a lot," said Oregon junior Elizabeth Ruter. "Considering it's something a lot of girls won't be able to say that I got to participate in the first state series for IHSA, that's really amazing."
A first state series with a chance to own the spotlight in less than two weeks.