Local Baseball Roundup: Sky Carp, Regents drop matinees

Kids took over ABC Supply Stadium for a Sky Carp school day game.

BELOIT, Wis./LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Beloit Sky Carp and Cedar Rapids Kernels played in front of thousands of screaming kids for a school day game, with the Kernels winning, 2-1.

Patrick Monteverde tossed five innings, striking out four for the Sky Carp. Beloit's only run came on a high pop fly to left field that the outfielder lost in the sky, as the ball dropped and allowed Nasim Nunez to score and tie it at 1 in the sixth inning. But Cedar Rapids scored in the 8th and the Sky Carp couldn't get another runner across the plate.

Rockford University dropped an extra innings game to St. Norbert, 6-2, in game 1 of a doubleheader. The Regents scored first, but the game was tied at 2 after 7 innings, and it took a few extra frames to decide this one before St. Norbert broke it open and put it away in the tenth. Jared Herzog struck out nine batters in six innings of work for the Regents.

