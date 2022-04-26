Living Like Larry - The Dream

BELOIT, WI (WREX) — Belvidere grad Larry Larson always had the dream of being a professional baseball play-by-play announcer, but he didn't know he'd end up just 20 minutes from where he grew up.
"It's incredible, really," said Larson. "Just getting this opportunity so close to home, this is the only place where it worked out perfectly."
Larson spent the last three summers announcing games with the Rockford Rivets, now he's just right down the road, on a bigger stage.
"That experience was invaluable, to call three 72-game seasons, I would not be here without the Rivets," Larson said.
He applied to many teams for a gig in the booth, but always wanted to end up in Beloit.
"I was a freshman in college, maybe a senior in high school, I then sent the, then Snappers, an email with my very limited basketball tapes saying 'hey if you need a broadcaster, I can be that guy'," Larson said.
A few years later, he is that guy. The passion for his craft came at a young age.
"It's the classic story, you sit down and watch baseball with your dad or listen to baseball with your dad," said Larson. "I listened to Pat Hughes and Ron Santo, those are my guys. It's just exciting, the excitement that they brought, it was infectious."
The job includes the perfect storm of Larry's favorite things.
"There's nothing like the roar of the crowd when the big moment happens, you try to describe that the best you can, let the crowd do the talking a little bit," said Larson as he looked out at ABC Supply Stadium. "I'm not really sure what it is, I really like telling stories, that's another thing every one of these players, all thirty of them have a story."
Of course, there are a few new things to learn when you start a new job.
"I need to learn some Spanish, man. A lot of these guys speak a lot of good Spanish," said Larson with a smile. "So I've been working on it, speaking with a few guys from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico even."
Gratitude beams out of Larry when talking about the opportunity.
I love the community, I love Rockford, I love Belvidere, I love Beloit and it means a lot that I'm able to stay here," Larson said.
All in all, it's pretty sweet living like Larry.