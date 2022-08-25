Lena-Winslow looking to reload

LENA (WREX) — Lena-Winslow enters the season as the defending 1-A state champion. That's familiar territory for the Panthers over the past decade. But this is a new group that's not dwelling on past success.
"The seniors that graduated, we're trying to put some of those pieces back together and fill the void," head coach Ric Arand said. "It's a little bit of a different year. But they're all a little bit different and that's the fun of it, I think."
The players are ready to take on a bigger role this year after learning the ropes from last year's seniors.
"I think it's going to be fun," senior quarterback Drew Streckwald said. "A lot of these guys are ready to work hard. It's going to be a fun year."
The Panthers have been ramping up throughout camp, as they get ready for week one against Route 73 rival Eastland/Pearl City.
"I'm very excited," said senior Owen Gilbertson. "I'd say we've been working hard out here since three weeks ago. I can't remember when practice started, but we've been working hard."
They'll try to translate all that hard work to the field Friday night against E/PC for a 7 p.m. kickoff.