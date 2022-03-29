Ledius Felipe set for national stage

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Ledius Felipe keeps working on his golf game, no matter what it's like outside.
"I feel prepared," Felipe said while practicing at the Indoor Sports Center. "I've been practicing a lot."
The 11-year-old from Poplar Grove will compete in the National Drive, Chip and Putt competition Sunday at Augusta to help kick off Masters week. He won a regional qualifier at Medinah Country Club last fall to punch his ticket to nationals.
"I'm very nervous," Felipe said. "It's very close. [I'm] trying to practice, trying to get first place."
He first picked up a club when he was a year old, and one of his early coaches recognized his natural ability when he was about seven.
"He was one of my first students," said Dave Copp, a youth golf instructor for the Rockford Park District. "I remember saying, 'Hey, this kid's got something.'"
Felipe's game has grown over the years, and 'Coach Dave,' as he's affectionately known, will travel to Augusta this weekend to show his support.
"I think I'm going to be more nervous than him," Copp joked. "I am just going to be thrilled. When they first offered me the ticket, my knees buckled. It was just amazing. It's going to be great."
It will mean a lot for Felipe to represent the Rockford area after playing in so many Rockford Park District programs.
"I feel honored," he said. "A lot of people in this building want to be at Augusta. I really feel honored just to be there."
As much as he wants to win Sunday, reaching this stage is a victory in itself.
The National Drive, Chip and Putt competition will air Sunday on the Golf Channel. Aldeen Golf Club is planning a watch party for the event.