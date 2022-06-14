Lambert still flying high in Finland

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Adeja Lambert is sporting two fresh gold medals for helping her team win some championships, a first for her team in Finland.
"To win two gold medals was amazing," Lambert said in an interview at Rockford City Market. "I also was awarded the best player in the league. So that was a really nice touch to the end of the season. It was a very long journey, August to April, games in and out, ten hour bus rides. Playing overseas is not for the weak."
Lambert has built that toughness since her days at Keith, helping lead the Lady Cougars to two state titles during her time there. She shows no signs of slowing down.
"I want to keep playing volleyball as long as my body can withstand it," she says. "As far as the future goes, who knows. I have offers from Turkey, Greece and Israel. These are amazing places to be at. I'm really grateful for those opportunities."
Being overseas comes with some challenges, especially after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland shares a border with Russia, creating unease for players there.
"We had quite a few Ukrainian players in our league that I know of," Lambert explains. "They were saying how they couldn't go back to their families after our league finished. It was a very tragic, devastating moment for them. They didn't expect that to happen at all. All we could do as players was just comfort them."
As someone who's played professionally for four years and who had a great college career in the Big Ten at Michigan, Lambert has some wisdom to share with young athletes.
"My advice to young female athletes is that it's possible," she says. "Don't ever doubt yourself. Don't worry about the things to come or what's happening currently with the recruiting process or anything like that. Teams will find you. Just continue to work hard, perfect your craft and things will work out for you."
Adeja Lambert continues to do just that, and things worked out in the form of some gold.