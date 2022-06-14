 Skip to main content
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Lambert still flying high in Finland

Adeja Lambert gold medals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Adeja Lambert is sporting two fresh gold medals for helping her team win some championships, a first for her team in Finland.

"To win two gold medals was amazing," Lambert said in an interview at Rockford City Market. "I also was awarded the best player in the league. So that was a really nice touch to the end of the season. It was a very long journey, August to April, games in and out, ten hour bus rides. Playing overseas is not for the weak."

Lambert has built that toughness since her days at Keith, helping lead the Lady Cougars to two state titles during her time there. She shows no signs of slowing down.

"I want to keep playing volleyball as long as my body can withstand it," she says. "As far as the future goes, who knows. I have offers from Turkey, Greece and Israel. These are amazing places to be at. I'm really grateful for those opportunities."

Being overseas comes with some challenges, especially after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland shares a border with Russia, creating unease for players there.

"We had quite a few Ukrainian players in our league that I know of," Lambert explains. "They were saying how they couldn't go back to their families after our league finished. It was a very tragic, devastating moment for them. They didn't expect that to happen at all. All we could do as players was just comfort them."

As someone who's played professionally for four years and who had a great college career in the Big Ten at Michigan, Lambert has some wisdom to share with young athletes.

"My advice to young female athletes is that it's possible," she says. "Don't ever doubt yourself. Don't worry about the things to come or what's happening currently with the recruiting process or anything like that. Teams will find you. Just continue to work hard, perfect your craft and things will work out for you."

Adeja Lambert continues to do just that, and things worked out in the form of some gold.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

