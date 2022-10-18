King named Preseason All-Big East

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — Hononegah grad Jordan King earned Preseason All-Big East accolades, getting named to the all-conference team ahead of the season. King is gearing up for her senior season at Marquette.
She averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last year. The 4.4 assists per game ranked 4th in the Big East last year. She's started all 92 games in which she's played during her Golden Eagles career. King has averaged at least 30 minutes per game each season as well.
King is the NIC-10's all-time scoring leader, and is poised for a strong senior campaign at Marquette. The Lady Golden Eagles open the season Nov. 7 at home against Fairleigh Dickinson.