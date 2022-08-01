Kennedy looks to expand role as upperclassman at SLU

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Peyton Kennedy got the opportunity to play a college basketball game in Rockford during her freshman year when the city hosted a WNIT Regional and her St. Louis team played in it. But now she's preparing to be an upperclassman.
"I'm really excited," Kennedy said during an interview at City Market. "I get to be a veteran this year. Being a leader is one of my focuses this year. Being an encouraging leader and making sure my teammates can always count on me to be there on and off the court."
The team has a new coach and several new players coming into the program this season.
"The energy is really high," Kennedy, a 2020 Boylan grad, said. "We're anticipating great things. We have great girls, a great group of girls. We've already bonded so much throughout these eight weeks we've been in the summer."
With all those new faces coming in, Kennedy can lend some stability and help ease the transition for her new teammates.
"I really am embracing it," she said. "This is a new opportunity for me, a new chapter to embrace this. The obstacles I have gone through these past two years have really put me in a position to where I'm capable of doing this and capable of having that confidence. And to look to my teammates also while looking at myself to be that better teammate and leader."
And as fun as it was to play in the WNIT in Rockford, Kennedy has bigger goals this season.
"One of our major [goals] as a team, we would love to win the conference tournament and go to the NCAA Tournament," she said. "That's a huge goal and a dream of mine since I was little."
She hopes to turn that dream into a reality next March.