Kate Dennis staying sharp while getting ready for next season

LOVES PARK (WREX) — On a hot morning, Kate Dennis is the only hooper in the gym.
"Getting in, getting shots up," Dennis says. "Practice, practice, practice."
The Guilford grad has about a week off between summer sessions at Ohio University.
"Just kind of getting our own individual work in," she said of the first summer session. "Summer [session] two is more team workouts. I'm excited for that to start. Taking the individual time in summer one to grow, then put it all together in the 2nd session of summer."
With several Ohio players graduating this year, Dennis sees opportunities in front of her in the upcoming season.
"I feel like there's a lot of room on the team for a number of things like leadership and scoring and pretty much everything," she said.
She's made the full adjustment to NCAA Division I basketball, where it's not just the physical skills that are higher.
"The IQ level is different," Dennis explains. "I feel like I'm learning how to play college basketball because it's a different way. People have a different way of approaching the game so I'm figuring that out as I go."
As she navigates the world of college basketball, Kate Dennis will keep putting in the work to reach her potential both on and off the court.