Judy Krause retires after 33 seasons at Winnebago

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — A staple in the Winnebago girls basketball program has decided to call it a career as the head coach of the Lady Indians. Judy Krause has stepped down at Winnebago after 33 seasons. Winnebago finished second at state this past season, which was the first time in 30 years that the team had gotten that far.
"Reflecting back it's just been a joy to work with all different groups of kids," said Krause. "Each group had its own goals that they wanted to accomplish. I had the team that just said, 'Coach we just want to have fun.' Fun to them didn't really mean winning. Then there's others that fun is in the winning part, that's how we want to do it. There was a whole spectrum of girls out there. My objective as a high school coach was to give them opportunities to become better people."
Krause finishes her career with 598 wins, impacting many young women.
"The thank you's, even I had one former alumni said she still uses the things she was taught on a basketball court in real life," said Krause. "That's what it's all about. That's what high school sports should be about. You're going to have your highs and lows but if you can teach all those intrinsic skills and things they can use in life, that's pretty special."
Congrats to Coach Krause on a fantastic career!