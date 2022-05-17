Josh Black signs with Saints

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Former Harlem High School star and Syracuse grad Josh Black becomes the newest Rockford area native to join the professional sports ranks. Black signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints after participating in their rookie minicamp this past weekend.
WHO DAT?? Blessed to be a New Orleans @Saints ⚜️⚜️⚜️ let’s work! pic.twitter.com/MoL4rIwUaL— Joshua Black (@jnblack85) May 17, 2022
Black worked out for the Chicago Bears at their rookie minicamp the previous week. Then he headed to Louisiana to try out for the Saints, a now he has his first professional contract.