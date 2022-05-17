 Skip to main content
Josh Black signs with Saints

Josh Black puts finishing touches on preparation for NFL Draft

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Former Harlem High School star and Syracuse grad Josh Black becomes the newest Rockford area native to join the professional sports ranks. Black signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints after participating in their rookie minicamp this past weekend.

Black worked out for the Chicago Bears at their rookie minicamp the previous week. Then he headed to Louisiana to try out for the Saints, a now he has his first professional contract.

