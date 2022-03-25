Josh Black puts finishing touches on preparation for NFL Draft

 Skip to main content
LOVES PARK (WREX) — It's always been Josh Black's dream to play in the NFL. That dream could become reality as his name is in the 2022 NFL Draft, adding to Rockford's NFL reputation.

"When I think of stuff like that I think of Dean Lowry and him coming from Boylan, he kind of left his name on the map here," said Black. "I want to be that next name for Rockford, Illinois. I want to be the next football player, the next great athlete, whatever it may be, I just want it to be part of who I am."

Josh has been training with the esteemed Tim Bailey in Loves Park in preparation for the Syracuse pro day next Thursday.

"We just been putting in that work. We have a saying around here, this is a job interview," said Black. "Most importantly we're getting prepared, we're starting to taper down, starting to get a good feel for everything so we go into next week, hit it, feel all healthy, just impress all these scouts let them know who Josh Black is."

Josh's athleticism has also caught the eye of the WWE, and as much as he wants to play in the NFL, it's pretty cool to get this type of recognition as well.

"I just want to be an athlete as long as I can. The WWE reaching out to me, wanting to fly me out for a try-out," said Black. "When I was growing up, I either wanted to be a WWE wrestler or a football player and having the two opportunities right in front of me for me to grab is just surreal. It's one of those things where you wake up in the morning, and you're just grateful to be in the position you're in."

The Rockford area has seen great athletes that make it to the top, Black wants to be the next one to highlight that.

"In my opinion we don't get enough exposure," said Black. "I want to help get Rockford more on the map, like 'oh man, where are these guys from? He's from the 815.' They got Dean, they got Josh Black, they got James Robinson, they got Vederian Lowe just to name a couple guys. We just want to keep adding to the list to make this area more popular, that's what I hope to plan on doing."

Josh Black is ready to rock into the pro day and the NFL Draft with the attitude and skill to push him to the top.

