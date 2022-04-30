 Skip to main content
Josh Black gets invite to Bears rookie camp

Josh Black puts finishing touches on preparation for NFL Draft

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Former Harlem High School and Syracuse standout defensive lineman Josh Black did not hear his name called in the NFL Draft, but he'll get a shot to make the Chicago Bears. He was invited to their rookie minicamp next week, which gives him a chance to compete with the other rookies and show what he can do. 

Black tallied eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception and two blocked kicks during his time with the Orange, while also showing versatility on the defensive line. 

Black spoke with WREX ahead of the Draft and said he wants to make his name known.

"When I think of stuff like that I think of Dean Lowry and him coming from Boylan, he kind of left his name on the map here," said Black a few weeks ago. "I want to be that next name for Rockford, Illinois. I want to be the next football player, the next great athlete, whatever it may be, I just want it to be part of who I am."

Bears rookie minicamp runs next weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

