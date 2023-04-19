 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jocelyn Harms Commits to Rock Valley Soccer

  • 0

WINNEBAGO (WREX) One of Winnebago's senior leaders, Joecelyn Harms, committed to playing at the next level on Wednesday. The three sport athlete will help lead Rock Valley's soccer program as they continue to grow in Division Two. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you