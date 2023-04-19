WINNEBAGO (WREX) One of Winnebago's senior leaders, Joecelyn Harms, committed to playing at the next level on Wednesday. The three sport athlete will help lead Rock Valley's soccer program as they continue to grow in Division Two.
Jocelyn Harms Commits to Rock Valley Soccer
